Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Boston College have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Virginia Tech at 3:45 p.m. Boston College are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Friday, Boston College had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-14 win over Miami (Fla.). Boston College's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Anthony Brown, who accumulated 152 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground on 7 carries, and AJ Dillon, who rushed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 28-49 punch to the gut against Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech were down by 21-42 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Boston College's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll find out if Boston College can add another positive mark to their record or if Virginia Tech can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Boston College's step.