An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Boston College Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia Tech is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while BC is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Eagles are also 3-1 against the spread and have covered in all three games they've been listed as underdogs in. Virginia Tech is just 1-2 against the spread.

The Hokies are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Boston College odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 60.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College spread: Virginia Tech -11.5

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College over-under: 60 points

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College money line: Virginia Tech -420, Boston College 340

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels last Saturday, falling 56-45. Virginia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from running back Khalil Herbert, who rushed for two TDs and 138 yards on 18 carries. Herbert scored on a 52-yard run in the third quarter.

The Hokies will again try to lean on their rushing attack in this matchup. They are averaging a whopping 299.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks third nationally. They've also scored at least 38 points in all three games thus far in 2020. Defense, however, is a concern since Virginia Tech is giving up 37 points per contest.

What you need to know about Boston College

Meanwhile, it took overtime to finish the job, but Boston College ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Saturday in a 31-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Receiver Zay Flowers had a stellar game for BC as he caught six passes for three TDs and 162 yards. One of the highlights of the game was Flowers' 77-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

The Eagles have been airing it out more this season as they enter this contest ranked 16th nationally with 295.3 passing yards per game. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 1,181 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Eagles have been respectable defensively, giving up just 20.8 points per game.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Boston College picks

