The Virginia Tech Hokies and Boston College Eagles will both be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses when they square off on Saturday night. Virginia Tech came up short against Old Dominion last week, while Boston College fell to Rutgers. The Eagles picked up a 17-3 victory when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hokies are favored by 3 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College spread: Virginia Tech -3

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College over/under: 46 points

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech arguably should have come away with a win against Old Dominion last week, but it allowed a last-minute touchdown and 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The Hokies were unable to overcome four interceptions from quarterback Grant Wells, along with 14 penalties. Wells was outstanding during his previous stop at Marshall, so he should bounce back this week.

The Hokies have won six consecutive home openers and have won eight of their last 12 home games against Boston College. Junior running back Keshawn King rushed for 111 yards on 19 carries against the Monarchs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Boston College has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College rarely loses two consecutive games to open the season, as it has not started 0-2 since 2011. The Eagles were doomed by turnovers in their narrow loss to Rutgers, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw two interceptions. The senior has plenty of college experience, though, so he will clean up his performance against Virginia Tech.

Jurkovec tallied 283 passing yards and three touchdowns against Rutgers, with senior wide receiver Zay Flowers catching 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end George Takacs added seven receptions for 84 yards in the loss. Boston College has won three of the last four meetings between these teams, and it has covered in four of the last five contests.

