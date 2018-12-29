Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2018 Military Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The Cincinnati Bearcats face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2018 Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman. Kickoff from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is at noon ET on Monday. The Bearcats had an immensely successful season, going 10-2, including a big opening day win at UCLA. The 6-6 Hokies' two signature wins were at Florida State and Duke when both were ranked in the Top 25. Cincinnati is a six-point favorite and the Over-Under is 53.5 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati odds.

The model has factored in that Cincinnati's defense is easily one of the nation's best. The Bearcats allowed a measly 193 points all season -- just 16.1 per contest. Twice they shut out opponents, including Navy, and in three other games held the opposition to seven points or fewer.

Cincinnati also boasts a well-balanced offense that netted 35 points per game during the season. Led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Bearcats love to establish the ground game with super sophomore Michael Warren, who is tops with 1,163 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The Bearcats can also do damage through the air, and their best receiver is Kahlil Lewis, who has 768 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In his last game versus Eastern Carolina, he found the end zone three times.

But just because the Bearcats have a supreme defense doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the 2018 Military Bowl spread.

This veteran Virginia Tech squad is led by quarterback Ryan Willis, who eclipsed the 5,000-yard career mark in the last game versus Marshall. With 22 touchdown passes in 2018, he's also deceptively quick at 6-foot-4 and has rushed for more than 300 yards and three scores.

The Hokies are a pass-heavy school and run their offense through a trio of receivers that combined to net over 1,700 yards this season. Sophomore Damon Hazelton is the team leader in both receiving yards (745) and touchdown receptions with eight. At 6-2, Eric Kumah is always a scoring threat in the end zone and has six scores, while freshman Tre Turner has four.

