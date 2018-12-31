Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2018 Military Bowl picks, top predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

Two quality programs will go head-to-head on Monday at noon ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis when Cincinnati takes on Virginia Tech at the 2018 Military Bowl. Both programs have been bowl game fixtures for decades, with Cincinnati making 15 appearances in 22 seasons and Virginia Tech working on a streak of 26 bowl seasons. However, only one of these programs can finish the year on a high note. The Bearcats are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 53.5 in the latest Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech odds. Before you make any Military Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the top Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. The same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl games straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

The model has factored in that Cincinnati's defense is easily one of the nation's best. The Bearcats allowed a measly 193 points all season -- just 16.1 per contest. Twice they shut out opponents, including Navy, and in three other games held the opposition to seven points or fewer.

The key will be frustrating Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis. The Bearcats' defense has made everything difficult for opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing just 47.5 percent of passes to be completed. They'll attack Willis off the edge with Cortez Broughton and then hope their secondary can smother Virginia Tech's wide receivers the way they have all season.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, compared to just 4-7 for Virginia Tech. They're also 4-3 against the spread as a favorite and have a massive point differential of plus-15.5, compared to minus-5.1 for the Hokies.

But just because the Bearcats have a supreme defense doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the 2018 Military Bowl spread.

Willis eclipsed the 5,000-yard career mark in the last game versus Marshall. With 22 touchdown passes in 2018, he's also deceptively quick at 6-foot-4 and has rushed for more than 300 yards and three scores.

The Hokies are a pass-heavy school and run their offense through a trio of receivers that combined to net over 1,700 yards this season. Sophomore Damon Hazelton is the team leader in both receiving yards (745) and touchdown receptions with eight. At 6-2, Eric Kumah is always a scoring threat in the end zone and has six scores, while freshman Tre Turner has four.

