Who's Playing

No. 3 Clemson @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 8-1; Virginia Tech 4-5

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 22 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Clemson Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Hokies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

A victory for Virginia Tech just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 47-14 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Virginia Tech was down 40-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Hendon Hooker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 260 yards on 22 attempts in addition to picking up 53 yards on the ground. Hooker's 55-yard touchdown toss to WR Tre Turner in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 335 more yards than your opponent like Clemson did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Pitt at home to the tune of 52-17. With Clemson ahead 38-10 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of WR Cornell Powell, who caught six passes for one TD and 176 yards, and RB Travis Etienne, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. CB Mario Goodrich picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Hokies are now 4-5 while Clemson sits at 8-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech comes into the game boasting the fourth most sacks in the nation at 32. But the Tigers are even better: they enter the contest with 36 sacks, good for second best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 22-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won both of the games they've played against Virginia Tech in the last six years.