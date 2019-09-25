Virginia Tech vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. Duke (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-1-0; Duke 2-1-0
What to Know
Virginia Tech has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia Tech and Duke at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Bragging rights belong to the Hokies for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
We saw a pretty high 64.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Virginia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Furman last week, winning 24-17. Virginia Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tre Turner, who rushed for 68 yards and one touchdown on five carries, and Keshawn King, who picked up 119 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Duke wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They took their game against Middle Tenn. by a conclusive 41-18 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-3.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Virginia Tech and Duke clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won three out of their last four games against Duke.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Virginia Tech 31 vs. Duke 14
- Oct 28, 2017 - Virginia Tech 24 vs. Duke 3
- Nov 05, 2016 - Virginia Tech 24 vs. Duke 21
- Oct 24, 2015 - Duke 45 vs. Virginia Tech 43
