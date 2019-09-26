Virginia Tech vs. Duke odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 9-2

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies have developed a football rivalry that has generated plenty of entertaining games in recent seasons. They meet again on Friday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The outcome could have a major impact on the potential bowl eligibility of both clubs, as they face rugged schedules the rest of the way that include dates with Virginia and Notre Dame. In the meantime, they are both 2-1 and are coming off bye weeks. Duke defeated Middle Tennessee State 41-18 before taking last weekend off, while Virginia Tech got past FCS foe Furman, 24-17, ahead of the bye. The Hokies are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds. Before you set your Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks, see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year by hitting 60 percent of his spread picks. What's more, he has had a keen sense for the tendencies of both of these ACC programs.

In Week 1, Boston College (+4.5) was undervalued against Virginia Tech in a rivalry the Eagles had dominated. The Eagles rolled to a 35-28 outright victory.

Nagel knows Virginia Tech played one of its most solid games of last season in a 31-14 win at Duke. It was the debut at quarterback for Kansas transfer Ryan Willis, who was filling in for the injured Josh Jackson. Willis has returned, while Jackson has since transferred to Maryland.

Willis went 17-for-27 for 332 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He outplayed Duke's Daniel Jones, who is now starting as a rookie for the NFL's New York Giants. Willis has 739 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season.

Even so, the Hokies are far from assured of covering the Virginia Tech vs. Duke spread against a Blue Devils team that again appears headed toward a winning record despite the loss of a top-10 draft pick at quarterback and several other key pieces.

The Blue Devils started the season with a 42-3 thumping at the hands of second-ranked Alabama, although they were reasonably competitive for most of three quarters. They bounced back with a 45-13 victory over North Carolina A&T before notching an impressive win over a tough Middle Tennessee State club. Duke piled up 463 yards of total offense while scoring on its first five possessions and amassing a 31-3 halftime lead.

Quentin Harris, the heir apparent to Jones at quarterback, went 23-of-27 for 237 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added 107 rushing yards as the Blue Devils powered their way past the finesse Blue Raiders for 226 rushing yards.

