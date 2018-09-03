Virginia Tech vs. Florida State odds: 2018 college football picks from advanced model on 7-0 run

The opening weekend of college football concludes Monday with an ACC battle between Virginia Tech and Florida State at 8 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are 7.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55. If you're going to make any Virginia Tech vs. FSU picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced projection model has to say. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times and produced double-digit profitable weeks last season. It closed the bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run and has now returned $4,210 to $100 bettors over the past three seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Virginia Tech-Florida State 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and over-under picks. We can tell you the under hits in a whopping 73 percent of simulations, but the model has also generated a point-spread selection that hits 60 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows Florida State coach Willie Taggart has come full circle as he looks to prove his mettle on college football's biggest stage. Taggart did little to harm his reputation as one of college football's rising stars with a one-season stop at Oregon in which he made several improvements.

Taggart hopes to restore the Seminoles back into contention for ACC and national titles. They are coming off a seven-win season in which they needed a bowl win over Southern Miss to finish above .500.

He inherits 11 returning starters, most of them on the offensive side. His first major decision was naming a starting quarterback in a competition between Deondre Francois and James Blackman. Francois was injured in Week 1 last season following a breakout freshman campaign. He got the nod over Blackman, who played well while filling in for Francois last year.

The model also knows Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente led the Hokies to the conference title game in his first season, but they took a step back last year. The Hokies beat the inferior opponents on their schedule, but struggled against the ACC's upper tier. They were dominated in losses to Clemson and Miami.

Fuente similarly has a strong core of experienced offensive players, including two starting receivers and quarterback Josh Jackson, who showed promise while starting as true freshman. But Fuente must rebuild and reload a defense that lost three starters to the NFL.

Who wins Virginia Tech-Florida State? And which side covers 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the computer model that has crushed the books and ended the bowl season on a 7-0 run.