Virginia Tech vs. FSU odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from expert who's 7-1 on Florida State games

Hunt knows the Seminoles will be ushering in a new era under first-year coach Willie Taggart after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. Taggart inherits several experienced playmakers, especially on the offensive side. His first order of business was naming a starting quarterback in a competition between Deondre Francois and James Blackman. Francois, who was injured in Week 1 last season, got the nod over Blackman, who played well while filling in.



The defense returns just three starters and will have to replace all of its starting linebackers. The secondary also will be full of fresh faces and will feel the loss of safety Derwin James, who moved on to the NFL. However, physical and fast defensive units have been a staple under Taggart in his previous stops.



Meanwhile, Hunt also knows the Hokies are looking to vault back into contention for the ACC championship after they reached the title game in coach Justin Fuente's first season. But they came up short of a repeat trip last year, felled by back-to-back losses at Miami and Georgia Tech.



Josh Jackson returns at quarterback following a solid but sometimes unsteady campaign as a true freshman. He excelled early, but struggled late down the stretch against top-tier opponents.



The defense returns five starters from a unit that ranked fourth in scoring at 14.8 points per game. But the core has been depleted by the NFL departures of stars such as Tremaine Edmunds and Tim Settle.



