Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Thursday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech football game
Virginia Tech will take on Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Virginia Tech going off at just a 3-point favorite.
After having lost a blowout in their match two weeks ago against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech was happy to find some success last Saturday. Virginia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 22-19.
Meanwhile, if Georgia Tech was riding high off their 66-31 takedown of Louisville two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Georgia Tech suffered a 14-point loss at the hands of Duke.
The last time the two teams met, Virginia Tech lost 28-22. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
