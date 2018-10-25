Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Thursday's NCAAF game

Getty

Virginia Tech will take on Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Virginia Tech going off at just a 3-point favorite.

After having lost a blowout in their match two weeks ago against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech was happy to find some success last Saturday. Virginia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 22-19.

Meanwhile, if Georgia Tech was riding high off their 66-31 takedown of Louisville two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Georgia Tech suffered a 14-point loss at the hands of Duke.

The last time the two teams met, Virginia Tech lost 28-22. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

