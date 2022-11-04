The Virginia Tech Hokies will try to snap their five-game losing streak and keep their bowl hopes alive when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. Virginia Tech won two of its first three games this season before falling into its recent slide. Georgia Tech is on a two-game skid following a 41-16 loss at Florida State last week.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies are favored by 3 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -3

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 40.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech money line: Virginia Tech -160, Georgia Tech +135

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech is on a two-game losing streak, but it has proven that it has a roster capable of beating ACC opponents. The Yellow Jackets recorded consecutive wins against then-No. 24 Pittsburgh and Duke in October, giving them a more impressive resume than Virginia Tech. The Hokies have lost five straight games and are riding their longest losing streak in 30 seasons.

They committed 10 false-start penalties against North Carolina State last week, and their defense allowed three touchdown passes by Wolfpack true freshman quarterback MJ Morris over the final 17 minutes. Georgia Tech was without starting quarterback Jeff Sims (foot) last week, but he is going to return on Saturday. Sims' running ability makes him tough to defend, and the Yellow Jackets have covered the spread in seven straight trips to Virginia Tech.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech is winless since beating Wofford and Boston College in consecutive outings in September, but it has started to play better of late. The Hokies stayed within one possession against Miami two games ago, covering the 9-point spread. They raced out to a 21-3 lead against NC State as 13.5-point underdogs in their last outing before giving up the lead late in the game, so they have been knocking on the door as far as winning a game is concerned.

The Hokies are also coming into this game with some extra rest under their belt after playing on a Thursday night. Georgia Tech gave up 642 total yards against Florida State last week, including 246 rushing yards. The Yellow Jackets have only covered the spread four times in their last 16 games, making them a team to avoid right now.

