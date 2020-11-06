Who's Playing

No. 25 Liberty @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Liberty 6-0; Virginia Tech 4-2

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Liberty is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Flames made easy work of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago and carried off a 56-35 win. QB Malik Willis was a one-man wrecking crew for Liberty, passing for six TDs and 345 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 97 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Willis this season.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisville Cardinals last week, winning 42-35. Virginia Tech's QB Hendon Hooker did his thing and accumulated 183 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 68 yards. Hooker ended the game strong with a streak of ten complete passes.

Liberty is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Flames to 6-0 and the Hokies to 4-2. Liberty has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 38 points per game. We'll see if Virginia Tech can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Odds

The Hokies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.