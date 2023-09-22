The Virginia Tech Hokies will go on the road to face the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday afternoon. Virginia Tech and Marshall met four times between 2002 and 2011, but they have only met twice since then. The Hokies are hoping to bounce back from consecutive losses to Purdue and Rutgers. Meanwhile, Marshall had a bye last week after beating Albany and East Carolina in its first two games.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Marshall is favored by 5 points in the latest Marshall vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under is set at 41 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Marshall picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Virginia Tech-Marshall. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech spread: Marshall -5

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 41 points

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech money line: Marshall: -212, Virginia Tech: +173

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks here

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall is in an excellent scheduling spot on Saturday afternoon, getting the week off last week after beating Albany and East Carolina. The Thundering Herd were 3-point favorites in their 31-13 win over the Pirates, as junior running back Rasheen Ali finished with 85 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Chuck Montgomery engineered a trick play with a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Marshall the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Ali is off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 6.2 rushing yards and scoring five touchdowns on 36 carries. Virginia Tech is coming off back-to-back losses against Purdue and Rutgers, failing to cover the spread in both of those setbacks. The Hokies were without top wide receiver Ali Jennings and starting quarterback Grant Wells last week due to ankle injuries.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech could get Wells, the former three-year Marshall starter, back on Saturday afternoon. If he is unable to go, sophomore Kyron Jones will get another opportunity. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown last week, while rushing for an additional 74 yards.

Senior wide receiver Da'Quan Felton stepped up with Jennings sidelined, catching six passes for 84 yards and a score. Marshall has not faced a Power 5 opponent this season, so this is going to be a difficult test for them to pass. The Thundering Herd have only covered the spread once in their last six home games, and Virginia Tech has won the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Marshall vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Marshall 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marshall vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Marshall spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.