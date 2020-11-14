Who's Playing

No. 9 Miami (FL) @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Miami (FL) 6-1; Virginia Tech 4-3

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Lane Stadium/Worsham Field at noon ET Saturday. They are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Last week, Miami (FL) turned the game against the NC State Wolfpack into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 620 yards to 410. The Hurricanes skirted past NC State 44-41. The win came about even with Miami (FL) handicapping themselves with 109 penalty yards. QB D'Eriq King was a one-man wrecking crew for Miami (FL), passing for five TDs and 430 yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 105 yards on the ground. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time King has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Special teams collected 14 points for Miami (FL). K Jose Borregales delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Speaking of close games: the Virginia Tech Hokies were close but no cigar last week as they fell 38-35 to the Liberty Flames. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Hokies were far and away the favorite. They might have lost, but man -- QB Hendon Hooker was a total machine. He passed for three TDs and 217 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 156 yards.

Miami (FL)'s victory lifted them to 6-1 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 4-3. Virginia Tech has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.29 points per game. We'll see if the Hurricanes can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.00

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (FL) have won three out of their last five games against Virginia Tech.