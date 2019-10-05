Virginia Tech vs. Miami odds, line: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 52-34 roll

Coming off a disappointing 45-10 beatdown at the hands of Duke a week ago, the Virginia Tech Hokies will have to gather themselves quickly with a trip to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes weren't particularly impressive in their most recent performance, beating a Central Michigan squad that had lost 61-0 to No. 8 Wisconsin by a final score of 17-12 two weeks ago despite being favored by 30.5 points. Both Virginia Tech and Miami are at 2-2 on the season and a win would go a long way towards getting each program into the conversation for bowl eligibility. The Hurricanes are currently 14-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Virginia Tech odds after that line opened at Miami -13.5. The over-under is down to 46 from 47. But before you make any Miami vs. Virginia Tech picks, be sure to check out the Week 6 college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that Miami feels comfortable in its defense's ability to generate stops and turnovers. The Hurricanes have allowed just 2.1 yards per carry so far this season and allow just 4.5 yards per play while taking the football away eight times in the first four games.

Junior cornerback Trajan Bandy has been one of the most disruptive players on the Miami defense, with two sacks coming off the edge, four pass deflections and a forced fumble. With Bandy locking one side of the field down and making big plays to put pressure on opposing offenses, a loaded Miami front seven has been able to play downhill and attack opponents and that unit will be looking to do more of the same on Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.

But just because the Hurricanes are favored doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Miami vs. Virginia Tech spread on Saturday.

The model also knows that Virginia Tech's defense can be difficult to move the ball against through the air. The Hokies have only allowed 163.3 passing yards per game and held three of their four opponents to a 56.3 percent completion rate or worse. Jermaine Waller has great length at 6-foot-1 at one cornerback position, as does Caleb Farley on the other side at 6-foot-2. Meanwhile, nickelback Chamarri Conner has proven he can be disruptive for the Hokies, having already recoded three tackles for loss and two sacks coming off the edge.

