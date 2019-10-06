Virginia Tech vs. Miami score: Hokies blow 28-point lead but hold on to beat Hurricanes
Miami fell 0-2 in ACC play with the home loss to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech entered Saturday's game at Miami as a two-touchdown underdog facing the potential of an 0-3 hole in ACC play, so when the sudden 28-0 lead it acquired started to disappear, there was a sense of dread among the Hokies faithful. The Hurricanes not only cut into that lead but took the Hokies down to the final moments of regulation before falling short in a 42-35 loss.
Miami quarterback Jarren Williams had three interceptions before being replaced by N'Kosi Perry, and the Canes' backup went on to lead an incredible comeback in the second half. Perry had career highs in yards passing (422) and touchdowns (four), but his final effort -- leading UM to the Virginia Tech 10-yard line with 5 seconds remaining -- fell just a few yards short.
One of the highlights of Perry's performance was an excellent job of extending the play before throwing a deep pass into the end zone at the end of the first half.
The Hokies entered the game with a heightened sense of urgency around the program following a blowout home loss to Duke last Friday night. Justin Fuente, off to an 0-2 start in ACC play, turned the offense over to new starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. In his first career start, the sophomore had three touchdowns passing, one more rushing and no interceptions. Hooker also led the team in the rushing
Virginia Tech's lead was thanks in part to its defense, which forced four turnovers on Miami first four possessions.
The fast start was a breath of fresh air for the Hokies, but the near-collapse brought back many of the same frustrations with this year's team. On the Miami sideline, Perry's early success and shaking off the stun from the turnover-prone start took some time, but a win felt real when Deejay Dallas got loose for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter with Miami down six.
The only problem? Bubba Baxa's extra point was missed. The Hurricanes were not in the lead, as many believed when Dallas crossed the goal line. The game was tied, and Hooker led the Hokies down the field quickly for the go-ahead score five plays later.
Miami has had a strange start to the 2019 season; the "what if's" of the missed extra point and the start to the Manny Diaz era are just additional layers. Miami began the season early in Week 0 with a disappointing close loss to Florida in Orlando. It hen had a week off, another close loss at North Carolina and then finally back-to-back nonconference wins to enter its second off week with a 2-2 record.
Diaz said he was excited to get back into the rhythm of a regular routine, but there was nothing regular about the 28-0 hole, the furious comeback, and the missed extra point from the Hurricanes in their first game back in ACC play.
Virginia Tech picked up a much-needed win for its morale, and now Miami faces a short week before hosting No. 23 Virginia with its own heightened sense of urgency.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Navy storms field after Air Force win
In a rare sight, the midshipmen took to the field to celebrate their win over the Falcons
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan St. live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 25 Michigan State in a...
-
Texas, Oklahoma set up Red River battle
It was a 'don't get caught slipping' type of weekend for the Big 12's preseason title game...
-
Week 6 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
Washington vs Stanford odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Washington vs. Stanford game 10,000...
-
Bryant suffers left leg injury
Bryant was grabbing at his knee after being tackled low in the first half of Saturday's game
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game