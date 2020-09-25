The No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies are finally set to kick their 2020 season off on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against North Carolina State. The Hokies were supposed to play Virginia last week, but that matchup was shifted to December 12 due to COVID-19 concerns. NC State, meanwhile, pulled out a 45-42 victory over Wake Forest last week.

The latest NC State vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill list the Hokies as seven-point favorites. The over-under for total points expected is 58.5.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State spread: VT -7

Virginia Tech vs. NC State over-under: 58.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. NC State money line: VT -265, NC State +200



What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies had a respectable 2019 campaign, going 8-5 overall. But the season ended poorly with a 39-30 loss to rival Virginia in the regular-season finale, followed by a 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl. Virginia Tech struggled defensively in both games. The Hokies posted a 6-7 record against the spread last year.

Hendon Hooker is expected to start at quarterback, but coach Justin Fuente has said that Braxton Burmeister will also see the field. The former highly-touted recruit spent time at Oregon as Justin Herbert's backup, and he could help give the Hokies a different look on offense this season.

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack scored last to knock off Wake Forest in its opener. The teams exchanged scores throughout the contest, but a 3-yard touchdown run from Ricky Person Jr. gave NC State the deciding 45-42 edge with 5:51 remaining in the game.

There will be plenty of defensive mistakes to clean up from that game, but the Wolfpack had to be encouraged by what they saw from the offense. The running game, in particular, was strong. Three backs -- Person, Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston -- all saw double-digit carries. Person (14-99-2) and Knight (11-97-1) were the most effective runners, and they will take aim at a Virginia Tech rushing defense that gave up almost 150 yards per game against FBS opponents last year.

