Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State, Camping World Bowl: Live stream, predictions, odds

It'll be a battle of ranked teams on Thursday afternoon in Orlando, as No. 22 Virginia Tech will clash with No. 19 Oklahoma State in a game that will be well worth your time.

The Hokies won their last two, including a 10-0 shutout over rival Virginia, to finish 9-3 in a solid second season for coach Justin Fuente. The Cowboys were in the mix for the Big 12 title throughout most of the year, but November losses at home to Oklahoma and Kansas State dropped them to 9-3.

The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites over the Hokies in the Camping World Bowl.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 | Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are led by freshman quarterback Josh Jackson, who threw for 2,743 yards, 19 touchdowns, tossed eight picks and added 274 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a sizzling debut. Six different Hokies have more than 200 yards on the ground this season, and those options make it difficult for opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for the up-tempo attack. Leading receiver Cam Phillips will miss the bowl game after undergoing sports hernia surgery. As is always that case for the Hokies, the defense has been stellar this year, ranking No. 12 nationally in total defense (305.3 yards per game) and No. 17 in defensive yards per play (4.85).

Oklahoma State: Quarterback Mason Rudolph leads a Cowboy offense that is one of the best in the country. Rudolph was stellar through the air with 4,553 yards, 35 touchdowns and only tossed nine picks. Biletnikoff Award winner James Washington (1,423 yards, 12 touchdowns) leads a star-studded receiving corps that includes another 1,000-yard receiver in Marcell Ateman. Defensively, the Cowboys have been opportunistic, notching 16 interceptions in 2017 -- tied for the No. 14 spot in the nation. If the Pokes can steal an extra possession or two, it can turn a game sideways in a hurry.

Prediction



While I love the future of the Virginia Tech program under Fuente, the present of Mike Gundy's Cowboys is too much to ignore. When Gundy's Pokes can pair a dynamic offense with a defense that forces turnovers, it's a recipe for success. The secondary will pick off Jackson a few times, score seven instead of three and pull away late for a wild, fun, eventful cover. Pick: Cowboys -5.5

