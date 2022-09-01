Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut for the Virginia Tech Hokies when they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in a non-conference matchup on Friday. Pry was an assistant for 30 seasons. The Hokies are coming off a 6-7 season, including a 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference mark and third-place finish. The Monarchs, meanwhile, finished 2021 with a 6-7 overall record, including 5-3 in the Conference USA East Division. The Monarchs tied with Marshall for second place in the division. The Hokies lead the all-time series 2-1, with the home team winning all three meetings.

Kickoff from Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 7-point favorites in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 48. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion:

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion spread: Virginia Tech -7

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion over/under: 48 points

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion money line: Virginia Tech -278, Old Dominion +222

VT: The under is 4-0 in the Hokies' last four games in September

ODU: The Monarchs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against ACC foes

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion picks: See picks here.



Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies welcome junior transfer Grant Wells at quarterback. Wells comes to Blacksburg from Marshall, where he was the starting quarterback the past two seasons. In 24 games, including 23 starts, Wells threw for 5,623 yards and 34 touchdowns with 22 interceptions, completing 460 of 715 passes (64.3 percent). He also rushed 115 times for 237 yards and nine TDs. He was named the 2020 Conference USA Freshman of the Year after leading the conference with 2,091 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes.

Redshirt senior Kaleb Smith is Virginia Tech's top returning receiver. He caught 20 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. The former walk-on has played in 32 games for the Hokies, including 20 starts. He has 37 receptions for 469 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all 13 games last season, making 11 starts.

Why Old Dominion can cover

Despite that, the Hokies are not a lock to cover the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion spread. That's because the Monarchs have experience at the quarterback position in redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff. Wolff will be making his 10th start over three seasons, but first in a season opener. Old Dominion went 5-2 when Wolff started games last season. He was 17 of 26 for a career-high 328 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over Charlotte to clinch bowl eligibility.

Redshirt junior transfer Zack Kuntz gives an immediate boost to the offense at tight end. Kuntz made 73 catches last season at Penn State, the second most by a tight end in the nation. Only Mackey Award winner Tre McBride of Colorado State had more. Kuntz had 692 receiving yards with five touchdowns, including a long of 43 yards.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. In fact, it says Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas will rush for nearly 90 yards and a score, while Blake Watson rushes for a touchdown and more than 105 yards for the Monarchs. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,600 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.