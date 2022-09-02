The Old Dominion Monarchs will look to build on last season's late success when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday in the season opener for both teams. The Monarchs (6-7 in 2021) won their final five games of the regular season to qualify for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Hokies (6-7) dropped four games by eight points or fewer. Brent Pry takes over as Virginia Tech's head coach after spending the past eight seasons as an assistant at Penn State.

The game from Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., will kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Virginia Tech allowed just 22.9 points per game, tied for 42nd nationally in 2021, while Old Dominion allowed 27.6, 80th-best in the country. The Hokies are favored by six points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion spread: Virginia Tech -6

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion over/under: 47.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion money line: Virginia Tech -240, Old Dominion +196

VT: The under is 4-0 in the Hokies' last four games in September

ODU: The Monarchs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against ACC foes

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies return a number of players who produced last season, including sophomore running back Malachi Thomas. He played in 12 games, making three starts. Thomas finished the season with 93 rushes for 440 yards and three touchdowns. He made his first career start at Georgia Tech on Oct. 30, rushing 25 times for 103 yards. It was his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game after carrying 21 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns a week earlier against Syracuse.

Redshirt senior Jalen Holston also returns and is listed at the top of the Hokies' depth chart. He played in all 13 games in 2021 and rushed 52 times for 199 yards with one touchdown, while catching four passes for 32 yards and a score. For his career, he has played in 48 games, carrying 225 times for 914 yards (4.1 average) and eight touchdowns. Holston also has 12 receptions for 110 yards (9.2 average) and one TD.

Why Old Dominion can cover

Despite that, the Hokies are not a lock to cover the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion spread. That's because the Monarchs have experience at the quarterback position in redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff. Wolff will be making his 10th start over three seasons, but first in a season opener. Old Dominion went 5-2 when Wolff started games last season. He was 17 of 26 for a career-high 328 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over Charlotte to clinch bowl eligibility.

Redshirt junior transfer Zack Kuntz gives an immediate boost to the offense at tight end. Kuntz made 73 catches last season at Penn State, the second most by a tight end in the nation. Only Mackey Award winner Tre McBride of Colorado State had more. Kuntz had 692 receiving yards with five touchdowns, including a long of 43 yards.

