Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion score: Monarchs shock No. 13 Hokes in massive upset win

During the 2017 season, Virginia Tech welcomed Old Dominion to Blacksburg, Virginia, for the first meeting between the two programs which share a state. The Hokies won that game 38-0. On Saturday, the No. 13 Hokies made the return trip to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on the Monarchs.

It's a decision they surely regret.

Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech 49-35 on Saturday evening at Foreman Field. Yes, you read that right, the Monarchs not only beat the Hokies, but they beat them by two touchdowns. There was no crazy comeback or anything as the two teams spent the entire evening trading touchdown for touchdown.

Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa led the way, throwing for 495 yards and two touchdowns. He repeatedly found success by targeting Travis Fulgham (nine catches, 188 yards, touchdown) and Jonathan Duhart (nine catches, 142 yards, three touchdowns). Virginia Tech was led by running back Steven Peoples (156 yards, two touchdowns) and receiver Damon Hazelton (154 yards receiving, touchdown), but their contributions weren't enough for the Hokies to avoid the upset.

Here are a few things you should know about it.

1. This is Old Dominion's first win over a Power Five program since joining the FBS: The Monarchs made the jump to the FBS level in 2014. Before today's win against Virginia Tech, the Monarchs had played six games against Power Five programs and lost all six by an average of 24.2 points per loss.

2. Old Dominion was 0-3 coming into the game: It wasn't the prettiest 0-3, either. The Monarchs opened the season with a 52-10 loss at Liberty and followed it up with a 28-20 loss at home to FIU, and last week the Monarchs lost 28-25 against Charlotte. And while 1-3 doesn't look beautiful in the standings itself, it looks a lot better when that win came against Virginia Tech.

3. Old Dominion RB Jeremy Cox is not easy to tackle: Cox is listed at 6-foot, 230 pounds, but that could be underselling things a bit. However large he is, he's shaped like a bowling ball, and he looks just as fun to tackle. Cox was the workhorse for Old Dominion on Saturday, rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. While QB Blake LaRussa lit up the box score and scoreboard with his 495 yards passing and 4 touchdowns, it was Cox who helped seal the deal down the stretch. When the Monarchs finally took the lead and needed to seal the deal, they handed the ball to Cox and he just pummeled the Virginia Tech defense for first down after first down.

4. Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury: Of course, if the Hokies want to use that as an excuse for their loss, it's a poor one. It's not as if Tech was ahead in the game when Jackson suffered the ankle injury. The game was tied 28-28 at the time. After being attended to on the sideline by members of the athletic staff, Jackson was carted back to the locker room. He would return to the sideline a little later on crutches, and from there he watched Old Dominion finish the upset.