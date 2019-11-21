Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Virginia Tech (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 7-3; Pittsburgh 7-3
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Virginia Tech picked up 456 yards, Pitt 493).
Virginia Tech kept a clean sheet against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week. The Hokies took their game with ease, bagging a 45 to nothing victory over Georgia Tech. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Pitt ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They took their contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels 34-27. QB Kenny Pickett had a stellar game for the Panthers as he accumulated 359 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Pickett's 74-yard TD bomb to WR Shocky Jacques-Louis in the second quarter. Pickett's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Pittsburgh's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Sam Howell and got past North Carolina's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 29 yards. Leading the way was DL Jaylen Twyman and his 2.5 sacks.
The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hokies enter the game with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. But the Panthers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 45. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hokies are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Pittsburgh 52 vs. Virginia Tech 22
- Nov 18, 2017 - Virginia Tech 20 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Oct 27, 2016 - Virginia Tech 39 vs. Pittsburgh 36
- Oct 03, 2015 - Pittsburgh 17 vs. Virginia Tech 13
