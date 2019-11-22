Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Both teams are 7-3; Virginia Tech is 5-1 at home, while Pitt is 3-1 on the road. The Hokies are favored by four points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Pitt odds, while the over-under is set at 46. Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, and the Panthers are 5-0 in their last five games against the Hokies. Virginia Tech Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Virginia Tech got on the board early and often against Georgia Tech last week, thumping the Yellow Jackets 45-0. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 159 yards and a TD, and ran for two more scores in dealing Georgia Tech its first shutout loss in 22 years. Caleb Farley returned an interception for a score to avenge Virginia Tech's 49-28 loss to the Yellow Jackets last season.

Pittsburgh overcame a tough North Carolina squad, downing the Tar Heels 34-27 in overtime. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a stellar game for the Panthers, throwing for 359 yards and punching in two rushing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Pickett's 74-yard TD toss to receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis in the second quarter.

The Hokies enter the contest with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. But the Panthers are even better, entering the weekend boasting an NCAA-best 45 sacks. The total has gone under in 11 of Pittsburgh's last 14 games, and has hit in seven of the Panthers' last eight road games. The total has gone under in four of Virginia Tech's last five games, and has hit in four of the Hokies' last six games against Pittsburgh.

