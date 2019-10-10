Virginia Tech vs. Rhode Island live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Rhode Island football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. Rhode Island (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 3-2-0; Rhode Island 1-4-0
What to Know
Virginia Tech will take on Rhode Island at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia Tech has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, the Hokies had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-35 victory over Miami (Fla.). QB Hendon Hooker had a stellar game for Virginia Tech as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on 16 carries and threw three TDs. Hooker didn't help his team much against Duke two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Rhode Island can finally bid farewell to their four-match losing streak. They skirted past Brown 31-28. The over/under? 59. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
This next game looks promising for Virginia Tech, who are favored by a full 25.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-4 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Virginia Tech to 3-2 and Rhode Island to 1-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hokies and Rhode Island clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hokies are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
