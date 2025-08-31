Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina will meet up for the final ACC-SEC matchup of the Week 1 college football schedule on Sunday afternoon. The Hokies will be looking for a strong start after finishing 2024 with a 6-7 record, going 2-4 on the road. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks went 9-4 in 2024 with a 4-1 road record, but fell short of a playoff berth.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. The Gamecocks are -260 money line favorites, while the Hokies are +211 underdogs. Before making any South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks, make sure you check out the picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users at bet365 can get $200 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code for Sunday's game:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina on Sunday:

Virginia Tech +6.5

Under 52

Virginia Tech +6.5

Virginia Tech lost five games by 10 points or fewer last season, and its largest margin of defeat was 14 points to Minnesota in the Mayo Bowl. The Hokies have veteran talent in quarterback Kyron Drones and a returning squad of playmakers going up against LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks. South Carolina is ultimately a deeper team, but the model projects the Hokies will keep this game competitive. Virginia Tech is covering in 51% of simulations at SportsLine.

Under 52

South Carolina's offense is centered around its rushing attack, particularly after Utah State transfer running back Rahsul Faison was cleared on Monday. He rushed for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers likes to use his legs as well, so the clock will be running throughout South Carolina's possessions. The model has these teams combining for 49 points on Sunday afternoon, with the Under cashing in 58% of simulations.

Want more college football picks for Week 1?

You've seen the model's top South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks for Week 1. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 1 college football picks from college football expert Bruce Marshall, who is on a 56-34-3 roll (+1833) on his last 93 CFB ATS picks.