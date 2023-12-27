Group of Five standout Tulane faces off against ACC upstart Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. The Green Wave blasted their way to the AAC Championship Game and an 11- win season but came up just short in a 26-14 loss to SMU. Tulane rushed for just 31 yards on 26 carries in the loss.

Virginia Tech, conversely, ended a resurgent season on a high note. The Hokies won two of their last three games, only losing to a nine-win NC State squad by seven points. Virginia Tech crushed rival Virginia 55-17 on the road behind three touchdowns from quarterback Kyron Drones and 117 yards rushing from running back Bhayshul Tuten.

Tulane shocked USC in the Cotton Bowl last season to win its first major bowl game since the 1934 Sugar Bowl. Virginia Tech has not won a bowl game of any type since 2016, the first year after Frank Beamer retired. Virginia Tech holds a 5-4 advantage all time against the Green Wave, but the pair have not played since 1989.

How to watch Military Bowl live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Anapolis, Maryland

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane: Need to know

Drones strike: After a 1-1 start, Virginia Tech opted to make a quarterback change and switch to former blue-chip recruit and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones. After leading a win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, Drones never looked back. The sophomore led Virginia Tech to 5-3 in ACC play with nearly 2,000 yards passing and 650 yards rushing. Virginia Tech averaged 32.1 points per game in ACC play.

Major turnover: Tulane has been the class of the Group of Five over the past two seasons, posting a 23-4 record under former coach Willie Fritz -- who left to take the Houston coaching job -- and quarterback Michael Pratt. Unfortunately, Pratt leads a number of Tulane players who will not participate in the game. Additionally, lineman Princeton Pines, cornerback Jalen Monroe and wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson are preparing for the NFL Draft. Receiver Chris Brazzell and safety DJ Douglas are in the transfer portal. Tulane will run out a skeleton crew with an interim staff.

Thing 3: While Pratt will not participate in the bowl game, Tulane running back Makhi Hughes will. The freshman rushed for 1,290 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season of action to lead the AAC. Virginia Tech is physical and fearsome on defense, but the Hokies are less consistent against the run. VT ranked middle of the pack in the ACC, giving up 149.3 yards rushing per game and 4.2 yards per carry. Coach Brent Pry will have to get his unit ready for a relentless rushing attack.

Military Bowl prediction, picks



Odds via SportsLine consensus

Virginia Tech is going to beat Tulane, but don't count out the Green Wave's depth. Backup quarterback Kai Horton kept Tulane competitive with Ole Miss and beat Houston in 2022. The Green Wave have plenty of depth to stay competitive. Ultimately, the Hokies' physicality will prove too much and Virginia Tech will clinch its first winning season since 2019. Pick: Tulane +10.5

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.