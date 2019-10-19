Virginia Tech vs. UNC odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Here are the results:
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Virginia Tech Hokies and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia Tech is 4-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while North Carolina is 3-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. UNC has been good against the spread this season (4-2), while Virginia Tech has been faring much worse (1-5). Mack Brown's first season at North Carolina has been up and down, with two wins to start the year and then three straight losses, followed by a win at Georgia Tech last week. Meanwhile, Justin Fuente's bunch is riding a two-game winning streak into the contest. The Tar Heels are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina odds, while the Over-Under is set at 57. Before entering any UNC vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Hokies ran circles around Rhode Island last week, and the extra yardage (485 yards vs. 310 yards) paid off in the 34-17 win. The Virginia Tech defense also forced five turnovers the week prior in a win at Miami (Fla.) and has buckled down against the run recently, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry in their two latest victories.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels were no strangers to out-gaining their opponent either, with 589 yards compared to Georgia Tech's 322 two weeks ago. The Tar Heels captured a comfortable 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech. RB Javonte Williams and QB Sam Howell were among the main playmakers for North Carolina as the former rushed for 144 yards and one TD on 20 carries and the latter passed for 376 yards and four TDs on 51 attempts.
So who wins North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
