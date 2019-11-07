Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. No. 22 Wake Forest (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 5-3; Wake Forest 7-1
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as Wake Forest and Virginia Tech will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Wake Forest strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38 points per game.
The Demon Deacons took their contest against NC State on Saturday by a conclusive 44-10 score. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for Wake Forest as he passed for 287 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Virginia Tech was not quite Notre Dame's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Virginia Tech had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 21-20 to Notre Dame. No one had a big game offensively for the Hokies, but they got one touchdown from WR Damon Hazelton.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Demon Deacons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Wake Forest's win lifted them to 7-1 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if Wake Forest's success rolls on or if the Hokies are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hokies.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
