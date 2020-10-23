An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Wake Forest is 2-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Virginia Tech is 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Demon Deacons are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games.

The Hokies, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings against Wake Forest. The Hokies are favored by 10-points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 68. Before you make any Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest spread: Virginia Tech -10

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest over-under: 68 points

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest money line: Virginia Tech -355, Wake Forest +295

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies have shined since Hendon Hooker resumed his quarterback duties, scoring 71 points in six quarters under his direction. Hooker replaced Braxton Burmeister at halftime against North Carolina and threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the Hokies' 56-45 loss. Hooker then rushed for a career-high 164 yards and three scores and threw for another TD in a 40-14 win over Boston College last week.

Hooker also shined against Wake Forest last season, completing 15 of 23 passes for 242 yards and rushing for 69 more -- including a 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Running back Khalil Herbert boosted his rushing total to 592 yards, the second best in FBS, after running for 143 against the Eagles. That output marked his fourth straight triple-digit rushing performance of the season.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons won their second consecutive contest last week, downing Virginia 40-23. Quarterback Sam Hartman set the tone early, throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry on the game's opening drive en route to a 309-yard performance. Jaquarii Roberson recorded a career-high 126 receiving yards against Virginia, and running back Kenneth Walker III posted his second three-touchdown performance in three games for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest has covered the spread in each of its last five outings. However, the Demon Deacons are just 6-13 in their last 19 games as an underdog.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.