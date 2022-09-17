Who's Playing

Wofford @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Wofford 0-2; Virginia Tech 1-1

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers are staring down a pretty large 38-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field.

Wofford has to be hurting after a devastating 26 to nothing defeat at the hands of the Elon Phoenix last week.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech had enough points to win and then some against the Boston College Eagles last week, taking their contest 27-10. The Hokies' RB Keshawn King filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 65-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Virginia Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed BC's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a total loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was DL TyJuan Garbutt and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Garbutt.

Virginia Tech's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Wofford's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Virginia Tech can repeat their recent success or if the Terriers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 38-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hokies as a 34.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.