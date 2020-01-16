Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente to remain Hokies coach after reportedly interviewing with Baylor
Fuente, who is is 33-20 in four seasons at Virginia Tech, is no longer a candidate to replace Matt Rhule
Baylor is the most high-profile coaching vacancy in FBS, and it's going to have to wait a little while longer to fill the position. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, who had been rumored to be one of the top candidates at Baylor, announced in a tweet Thursday that he will return to the Hokies for the 2020 season.
Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that Fuente was planning an in-person interview with Baylor within 24 hours and was considered the leading candidate to get the job.
Fuente is 33-20 in four seasons with Virginia Tech, including a 10-4 record and ACC Coastal division title in his first season in 2016. The program has taken a step back since then. It has lost three straight bowl games, missed out on the postseason AP Top 25 for each of the last two seasons and finished 8-5 in 2019, including losses to Boston College and Duke.
Baylor is looking to replace Matt Rhule, who left after posting an 11-3 record and played in the Big 12 Championship Game with a potential berth in the College Football Playoff on the line. He took over a program that was a total mess after the Art Briles sexual assault scandal, and build it back into a national contender in just three seasons.
Whoever takes over the Bears program will have the keys to a team that is on stable ground, but will have to hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. The NCAA "dead period" ended on Thursday, which means that it'll be a mad dash leading up to traditional national signing day on Feb. 5.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU investigating cash handed out by OBJ
Odell being Odell might cause the Tigers some serious problems
-
LSU DB Grant Delpit declares for draft
Delpit announced his intentions Wednesday on the heels of the Tigers' national title victory...
-
Tigers WR Higgins declares for NFL Draft
An already-deep receivers class in the 2020 NFL Draft gets deeper with Higgins joining the...
-
Najee Harris to return to Bama in 2020
Harris led the Crimson Tide with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns last season
-
LSU preps for 2020 without Burrow, Brady
The Tigers will be undergoing changes after arguably the greatest season in college football...
-
Oregon to hire Joe Moorhead as next OC
Moorhead was a highly coveted offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking over Mississippi...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game