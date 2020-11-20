Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Virginia

Current Records: Abilene Christian 1-4; Virginia 3-4

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Abilene Christian came up short against the Angelo State Rams two weeks ago, falling 34-21.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers beat the Louisville Cardinals 31-17 last week. Virginia's QB Brennan Armstrong did his thing and passed for one TD and 203 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 60 yards.

Virginia's defense was a presence as well, as it got past U of L's offensive line to sack QB Macale Cunningham four times total. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Wildcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Abilene Christian, who are 1-2 against the spread.

Abilene Christian's defeat took them down to 1-4 while Virginia's win pulled them up to 3-4. We'll see if Abilene Christian can steal Virginia's luck or if the Cavaliers records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 39.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.