Who's Playing

Duke @ No. 24 Virginia

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers are 5-0 against the Duke Blue Devils since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Virginia will face off against Duke at 4 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. While the Cavaliers were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5. Duke was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 26-6 loss against the Boston College Eagles last week.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia ranked 14th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 121.2 on average (bottom 90%). Duke experienced some struggles of their own as they were 17th worst when it came to yards per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 329.7 on average (bottom 88%). Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

The Cavaliers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last six years.