Virginia vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Virginia vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Virginia (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Virginia 2-0-0; Florida State 1-1-0
What to Know
Florida State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Virginia at 7:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Last week, the Seminoles won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by UL-Monroe 45-44. No one put up better numbers for Florida State than RB Cam Akers, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns on 36 carries.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 350 more yards than your opponent like Virginia did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on William & Mary to the tune of 52-17. Since the Cavaliers won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving William & Mary's future revenge.
Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 1-1 and Virginia to 2-0. Florida State is stumbling into the game with the seventh most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 520 on average. On the other hand, Virginia comes into the game boasting the third most sacks in the league at 11. So, the Florida State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.99
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 7 point favorite against the Seminoles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 78 degrees.
