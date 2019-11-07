Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Georgia Tech and Virginia. Here are the results:
An ACC battle is on tap between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Virginia Cavaliers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is 6-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while Georgia Tech is 2-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Yellow Jackets have covered just once in their last 11 games (1-9-1) but they have won five of the last seven games against Virginia straight up. As for Virginia, they're fresh off a cover last week as a 1-point underdog against North Carolina and are now 4-4-1 ATS on the season. The Cavaliers are favored by 16 points in the latest Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Virginia vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was all tied up at the half for Virginia and North Carolina last week, but Virginia stepped up in the second half. The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid 38-31 victory. Quarterback Bryce Perkins had a huge game for the Cavaliers, picking up 112 yards on the ground on 24 carries and accumulated 378 passing yards. This was the first time Perkins has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Perkins scored five touchdowns overall -- his season high. Terrell Jana aided Perkins in the win, catching 13 passes for 146 yards. Hasise Dubois also had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 20-10. No one had a big game offensively for Georgia Tech, but they got scores from quarterback James Graham and wide receiver Ahmarean Brown. Graham's 51-yard touchdown toss to Brown in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening for the Yellow Jackets. The Georgia Tech defense forced three turnovers in the loss and has only allowed two opponents to surpass 400 yards of total offense on the season.
So who wins Virginia vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
