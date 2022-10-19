A pair of ACC teams looking to keep their hopes of a winning season alive meet Thursday night when the Virginia Cavaliers visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a primetime matchup. Virginia (2-4, 0-3) is still seeking its first conference victory under first-year coach Tony Elliott and has lost three straight overall. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight behind a rejuvenated defense that has forced four turnovers in the past two contests. Virginia won a 48-40 shootout at home against Georgia Tech last season.

Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets are 3-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 47 in the latest Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Georgia Tech vs. Virginia picks and college football predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech point spread: Georgia Tech -3

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech over-under total: 47 points

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech -165, Virginia +140

UVA: The Cavaliers are 13-4 against the spread coming off their bye week

GT: The home team is 15-5-1 ATS in the past 21 meetings in this series

Why Georgia Tech can cover



The Yellow Jackets have won two straight since the firing of former coach Geoff Collins following a 27-10 loss to UCF in Week 4. What had appeared to be a lifeless club has responded behind a defense that yielded just 41 total points in upset wins over Pittsburgh and Duke, both of which are averaging nearly 35 points per game. The Yellow Jackets' 26-21 upset of Pittsburgh as a 23-point underdog remains one of the biggest shockers of the 2022 college football season.

Georgia Tech saw a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead dissolve against Duke after the Yellow Jackets allowed an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown and saw Duke's tying touchdown drive aided by three 15-yard penalties. Even so, they got a stop in overtime and kicked a field goal to secure the victory.

Dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims suffered an undisclosed injury late against Duke and is considered questionable for Thursday. If he can't go, Akron transfer Zach Gibson likely would get the call. Gibson threw for 1,262 yards and 10 touchdowns against zero interceptions for the Zips last season.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have looked little short of dreadful in their first year under Elliott, the longtime former Clemson offensive assistant who was considered a strong prospect for a Power Five coaching job. The Cavaliers returned one of the most experienced teams in the ACC but instead have been consistently felled by mental mistakes and what appears to be lack of preparation.

The good news is, they still have enough talent to potentially turn things around and bowl eligibility isn't out of the question with a strong finish. Elliott told the media this week that the time spent during the bye was filled with team meetings that emphasized a sense of urgency and cleaning up mental mistakes, such as the ACC-worst 15 turnovers they have committed.

Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong has struggled this season but showed signs of improvement in Virginia's 34-17 loss to Louisville. He completed 70.6% of his passes for 313 yards with a touchdown. He added an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

