Who's Playing

Louisville @ Virginia

Current Records: Louisville 2-3; Virginia 2-3

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The night started off rough for the Cavaliers last week, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-17 to the Duke Blue Devils. No one had a standout game offensively for Virginia, but QB Brennan Armstrong led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, U of L missed a PAT kick in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles last week, and it came back to haunt them. U of L had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 34-33 to BC. This was hardly the result the Cardinals or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over the Eagles heading into this game. The losing side was boosted by QB Malik Cunningham, who passed for one TD and 186 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 52 yards.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. The Cavaliers are 1-1 after losses this season, U of L 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.02

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last seven games against Virginia.