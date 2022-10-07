Who's Playing

Louisville @ Virginia

Current Records: Louisville 2-3; Virginia 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The night started off rough for the Cavaliers last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils. No one had a standout game offensively for Virginia, but they got two touchdowns from QB Brennan Armstrong.

Meanwhile, U of L missed a PAT kick in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles last week, and it came back to haunt them. U of L had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 34-33 to BC. This was hardly the result the Cardinals or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over the Eagles heading into this game. QB Malik Cunningham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 186 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 52 yards.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cavaliers rank 14th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 15 on the season. But the Cardinals are even better: they enter the matchup with 16 sacks, good for 10th best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last seven games against Virginia.