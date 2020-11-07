Who's Playing

Louisville @ Virginia

Current Records: Louisville 2-5; Virginia 2-4

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Louisville Cardinals have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Virginia and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET next week at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, sneaking past 44-41. Virginia's QB Brennan Armstrong did his thing and passed for three TDs and 208 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 66 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Armstrong's 71-yard TD bomb to RB Shane Simpson in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, falling 42-35. The losing side was boosted by RB Javian Hawkins, who rushed for one TD and 129 yards on 17 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Hawkins' 90-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Virginia's win lifted them to 2-4 while Louisville's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinals bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last five games against Virginia.