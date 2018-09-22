Virginia vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Virginia vs. Louisville football game
Virginia will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Louisville at 12:30 p.m. Virginia will be looking to avenge the 21-38 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Virginia had a rough outing against Indiana two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia were able to grind out a solid win over Ohio last week, winning 45-31.
Meanwhile, Louisville came out on top in a nail-biter against W. Kentucky, sneaking past 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but W. Kentucky made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisville and Virginia clash.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texas vs. TCU pick, live stream
An early-season Big 12 battle can show if Texas has really turned a corner or not
-
Clemson at Ga. Tech pick, live stream
Clemson visits Atlanta for its annual cross-division rivalry with Georgia Tech
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are set to face off for the first time as SEC foes
-
Week 4: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long
-
Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Nebraska football
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks, odds
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football