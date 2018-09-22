Virginia vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Virginia will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Louisville at 12:30 p.m. Virginia will be looking to avenge the 21-38 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Virginia had a rough outing against Indiana two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia were able to grind out a solid win over Ohio last week, winning 45-31.

Meanwhile, Louisville came out on top in a nail-biter against W. Kentucky, sneaking past 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but W. Kentucky made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisville and Virginia clash.

