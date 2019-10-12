Virginia vs. Miami: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, game time, odds, prediction, pick
A preview of what to expect from Friday night ACC action between UVA and Miami
Imagining a make-or-break game at this point in the season may seem difficult to some, but that happens to be where Miami (FL) is heading into Friday's showdown with No. 20 Virginia. The Hurricanes won't have starting quarterback Jarren Williams, so therefore they're facing a de facto "must-win" game against the Cavaliers where a loss puts them at 0-3 in ACC play. Last season's starter, N'Kosi Perry, will be called on to lead Miami in this pivotal matchup.
Let's take a closer look at this matchup with some picks for Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
Storylines
Virginia: Virginia missed its biggest opportunity to make a statement two weeks ago when it fell flat to No. 10 Notre Dame 35-20, but the Cavaliers' hopes of staying in ACC title contention aren't dead. They enter the weekend as the only unbeaten team in ACC Coastal division play, and a win on the road over Miami -- even a down and nearly out Miami team -- would establish UVA as a frontrunner. With a top-25 defense, expect plenty of pressure to be applied on Perry.
Miami: If there's any reason for optimism to glean from Miami's 2-3 start, it's that the Hurricanes haven't quit. Even after falling behind 28-0 a week ago to Virginia Tech, they came all the way back to tie it up before a late score by the Hokies spoiled the miracle. Against Virginia, expect more of the same. This team has played solid at home all season and should push UVA to the brink.
Viewing information
Date: Friday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Miami's backup quarterback is in, and Virginia -- which has one of the stingiest defenses in the league -- is getting points? Yes, please. Give me the Cavaliers +1.5. I don't think Miami rolls over, but I don't think Miami has the juice to hang with Virginia in the end. Pick: Virginia +1.5
So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which national title contender goes down hard?
-
