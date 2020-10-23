The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Virginia is 1-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Miami enters Saturday's showdown averaging 35.6 points per game this season, which ranks 23rd in the nation. Virginia, meanwhile, ranks 62nd in scoring defense, giving up an average of 34.8 points per game.

The Hurricanes are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Miami vs. Virginia odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 57. Before entering any Virginia vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Virginia vs. Miami:

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia spread: Miami (FL) -13.5

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia over-under: 57 points

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia money line: Miami (FL) -500, Virginia +400

What you need to know about Miami

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Miami's strategy against the Pittsburgh Panthers last Saturday. Miami walked away with a 31-19 victory. Miami QB D'Eriq King was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 222 yards on 31 attempts, in addition to picking up 32 yards on the ground. For the season, King has thrown for 1,079 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also averaging 5.2 yards per carry for the Hurricanes this season.

The Hurricanes have also fared well against the Cavaliers over the years. In fact, Miami is 5-1 in its last six games at home against Virginia. Plus, the Hurricanes have covered the spread in six of their last eight games against an opponent from the ACC.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, the matchup between Virginia and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday was not particularly close, with Virginia falling 40-23. QB Lindell Stone had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 193 yards passing. RB Billy Kemp IV had a big day against the Demon Deacons, leading the Cavaliers in receiving with nine receptions for 68 yards. For the season, Kemp has hauled in 36 receptions for 316 yards and a touchdown.

The Cavaliers are 0-5 in their last five games on the road, but they've had success against the spread when playing Miami over the years. Virginia is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven meetings against the Hurricanes.

How to make Virginia vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Miami spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.