Virginia vs. Miami: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

With starting quarterback Jarren Williams at less than 100 percent due to an upper extremity injury, Miami (FL) is making a quarterback change ahead of Friday's showdown with No. 20 Virginia. First-year coach Manny Diaz announced Tuesday that he'll instead hand the keys of the offense to former four-star prospect N'Kosi Perry, who threw for a career-high 422 passing yards in a loss to Virginia Tech this past weekend.

Putting up such a gaudy stat line is impressive against a Bud Foster-coached defense, even if the Hokies are in a down year. But doing so against Virginia might be a separate discussion. The Cavaliers rank 15th in total defense and 21st in yards passing allowed and yards rushing allowed this season. For Perry and Miami, it's a stiff test with the consequence of opening league play 0-3 on the line.

Storylines

Virginia: Virginia missed its biggest opportunity to make a statement two weeks ago when it fell flat to No. 10 Notre Dame 35-20, but the Cavaliers' hopes of staying in ACC title contention aren't dead. They enter the weekend as the only unbeaten team in ACC Coastal division play, and a win on the road over Miami -- even a down and nearly out Miami team -- would establish UVA as a frontrunner. With a top-25 defense, expect plenty of pressure to be applied on Perry.

Miami: If there's any reason for optimism to glean from Miami's 2-3 start, it's that the Hurricanes haven't quit. Even after falling behind 28-0 a week ago to Virginia Tech, they came all the way back to tie it up before a late score by the Hokies spoiled the miracle. Against Virginia, expect more of the same. This team has played solid at home all season and should push UVA to the brink.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Miami's backup quarterback is in, and Virginia -- which has one of the stingiest defenses in the league -- is getting points? Yes, please. Give me the Cavaliers +1.5. I don't think Miami rolls over, but I don't think Miami has the juice to hang with Virginia in the end. Pick: Virginia +1.5



So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which national title contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,300 in profit over the past four seasons.