An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Cavaliers and the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is 1-1 on the season, while NC State is 2-1. This is the 59th all-time matchup between the two conference rivals and NC State holds a 35-22-1 edge in the series.

Virginia is a perfect 2-0 against the spread so far in 2020, while NC State is 2-1 against the number. This week, the Cavaliers are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Virginia vs. NC State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59.5. Before entering any NC State vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 20-3 on top-rated picks through five weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for NC State vs. Virginia:

Virginia vs. NC State spread: Virginia -7.5

Virginia vs. NC State over-under: 59.5 points

Virginia vs. NC State money line: Virginia -280, NC State +240

What you need to know about Virginia

The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Clemson Tigers when they played last week, losing 41-23. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three touchdowns and 270 yards on 43 attempts, in addition to picking up 89 yards on the ground.

Virginia has turned the ball over five times already in two games, but an opportunistic defense forced seven turnovers to help the Cavaliers beat Duke on Sept. 26. After dealing with a massive talent disparity against Clemson, look for Virginia's rush defense to settle back in after allowing just 56 rushing yards against Duke. NC State has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in 2020.

What you need to know about NC State

NC State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the Wolfpack still came out ahead despite their 106 penalty yards. It was a tight game that could have gone either way, but NC State made off with a 30-29 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. NC State QB Devin Leary passed for four touchdowns and 336 yards on 44 attempts. Leary has taken the Wolfpack offense forward since replacing Bailey Hockman, averaging 8.4 yards per pass attempt and throwing five touchdowns without an interception.

NC State's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 1-1. The last time these two teams met in 2018, it was NC State who won and covered as 6.5-point favorites with a 35-21 victory.

How to make Virginia vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Virginia spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.