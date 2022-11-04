Who's Playing

No. 17 North Carolina @ Virginia

Current Records: North Carolina 7-1; Virginia 3-5

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Nov. 5 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. UNC will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 14-12. For the second time this season, Virginia couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from four field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Will Bettridge delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UNC and the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC wrapped it up with a 42-24 win at home. QB Drake Maye went supernova for the Tar Heels as he passed for five TDs and 388 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 61 yards on the ground.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Virginia is now 3-5 while UNC sits at 7-1. UNC is 5-1 after wins this season, and Virginia is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won four out of their last seven games against North Carolina.