Who's Playing

No. 15 North Carolina @ Virginia

Current Records: North Carolina 4-1; Virginia 1-4

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Virginia Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 22 of 2016. UNC and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Tar Heels strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 37.8 points per game.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely UNC's strategy against the NC State Wolfpack last week. UNC was the clear victor by a 48-21 margin over NC State. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UNC yet this season. RB Javonte Williams had a stellar game for UNC as he rushed for three TDs and 160 yards on 19 carries.

UNC's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Virginia was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes 19-14. The losing side was boosted by QB Brennan Armstrong, who passed for two TDs and 181 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 91 yards on the ground.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels' win brought them up to 4-1 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-4. UNC is 2-1 after wins this year, and Virginia is 0-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won three out of their last five games against North Carolina.