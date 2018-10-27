Virginia vs. North Carolina Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Virginia will be playing at home against North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Saturday, Virginia had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 28-14 win over Duke. Bryce Perkins was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 61 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, North Carolina was close but not close enough as they fell 40-37 to Syracuse.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. North Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Virginia defensive front that amassed four sacks against Duke, so we'll see if they are up to the task.