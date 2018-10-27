Virginia vs. North Carolina Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Virginia vs. North Carolina football game
Virginia will be playing at home against North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last Saturday, Virginia had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 28-14 win over Duke. Bryce Perkins was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 61 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, North Carolina was close but not close enough as they fell 40-37 to Syracuse.
Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. North Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Virginia defensive front that amassed four sacks against Duke, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Clemson vs. Florida State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Clemson visits rival Florida State
-
Hornibrook out vs. Northwestern
Sophomore Jack Coan will instead get his first collegiate start
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college