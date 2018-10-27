Virginia vs. North Carolina updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Virginia vs. North Carolina football game
Halftime Recap
The experts predicted a win for Virginia, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Virginia are ahead 17-14. A win for North Carolina would counteract both their recent defeat and Virginia's recent win.
Virginia entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. It won't be a walk in the park -- we'll see if the team can pull it off.
Game Preview
Virginia will be playing at home against North Carolina at at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last Saturday, Virginia had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 28-14 win over Duke. Bryce Perkins was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 61 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, North Carolina were close but not close enough as they fell 37-40 to Syracuse.
Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. North Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Virginia defensive front that amassed four sacks against Duke, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
