Virginia vs. Ohio: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. Ohio Bobcats (away)

Current records: Virginia 1-1; Ohio 1-0

What to Know

Ohio have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Virginia at 4:30 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Ohio, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Ohio took care of business in their home opener. They got past Howard with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 38-32.

Meanwhile, after soaring high against Richmond two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last week. Virginia didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-20 to Indiana.

Ohio's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Ohio can add another positive mark to their record or if Virginia can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Ohio's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cavaliers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Last season, Virginia were 6-6-0 against the spread. As for Ohio, they were 8-4-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.